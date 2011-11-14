CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. Brings Out Ludacris & 2 Chainz In Atlanta [Video]

Big K.R.I.T. Brings Out Ludacris, 2 Chainz At Smoker’s Club Show In ATL

The Smoker’s Club Tour stopped through Atlanta last night, where Big K.R.I.T. had a couple surprise guests for the ATL audience.

During his set, the Mississippi rapper brought out Ludacris to perform “Country Shyte,” as while as 2 Chainz to who spit his verse from K.R.I.T.’s new single “Money On The Floor.”

Catch the video footage from last night’s show below:

