Supreme x Swarovski Collaborate On New Vans “Old Skool” Kicks

Another Supreme collaboration is on the way and best believe that hypebeasts out there are ready to empty out their pockets when the release date comes around.

Per Hypebeast, Supreme is going for a threesome this time around and collaborating with both Swarovski and Vans for some new attire set for a fall 2022 drop. Being produced exclusively for Supreme, the Swarovski and Vans collaboration will be taking the classic Vans Old Skool silhouette and remixing it into something that not only stands out, but has some pretty unique flavor to it.

The Supreme x Swarovski x Vans Old Skool Fall 2022 collaboration feature premium suede and canvas uppers with Swarovski crystal-studded checkered patterns at the side. Additional detailing comes in the form of white leather linings, printed red insoles, and matching tonal laces. While white Jazz stripes, Vans tags, and “Supreme” embroidery at the rear serve as branding on the shoe. Finishing up the design is white sidewall foxing marked by a black outline and collaborative heel license plates, paired with vulcanized gum rubber waffle outsoles.

We’re not sure if resellers will be looking to capitalize on these, but dudes with eclectic taste will definitely be feenin’ for these.

Check out pics of the Supreme x Swarovski x Vans collaboration below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these as they’re currently available on Supreme’s website before releasing in Japan on Nov. 19.