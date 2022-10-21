Opp Kari Lake Claims MLK Would Be An “American First Republican” If He Were Still Alive

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

White conservatives keep trying to claim Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as their Blackest bosom buddy who would certainly be in alignment with their beliefs if he were alive today. But all they really ever prove is that they know absolutely nothing about who King was before he was assassinated by a white supremacist, who, if we’re being honest, would be far more likely to be a dedicated right-winger.

Think about it like this: If I were to walk up to some Republican MAGA minion right now and say, “Hey man, I just wanted to say that ‘in their relations with Negroes, white people discovered that they had rejected the very center of their own ethical professions,'” that person might think I’m just some Marxist, communist, anti-white, BLM-loving Antifa activist looking to start trouble.

I mean, I would only be quoting words written by MLK himself in a 1956 article he wrote, but all that person would know is that I’m adhering to the very kind of identity politics that the good reverend would never stand for.

Anyway, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is only the latest GOPropagandist to try to bring MLK’s legacy into the sunken place by claiming he would have been a MAGA Republican himself.

“I’m a true believer that if MLK, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, if JFK were alive today, if our founding fathers were alive today, they would be America First Republicans,” Lake said. “I really believe that.”

Of course, King’s daughter and youngest child, Bernice King, took to Twitter so she could shut Lake’s unabashed caucasity down by suggesting she actually reads her father’s words before trying to induct him into the MAGA White Nationalist Hall of Fame.

“What you share here is false and dismissive of Daddy’s seminal work and beliefs, including: Ending/preventing voter suppression,” and “Treating all, including immigrants, with dignity,” Bernice tweeted.

Again, it would be just wonderful if someone had grabbed the mic after Lake tried to claim MLK as her ideological soulmate and said: “Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to reeducate themselves out of their racial ignorance. It is an aspect of a sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.”

She’d be flabbergasted. She’d accuse the mic-grabber of being indoctrinated by critical race theory. She’d say anti-white racism has no place in America. She’d cry about how “woke-ness” is destroying her beloved country.

But she’d still be out here trying to claim MLK was the homie. That’s how delusional these people are.