Take Care: The Women Drake Refers To In The New Album

Drake has an obvious soft spot in his heart for women as he constantly tries to play the role of Captain save a h*e.

Although he’s throwing other men under the bus while doing it, most of Drake’s new album “Take Care,” is Aubrey trying to explain to women how he would respect them the way that most guys pretend they do but don’t actually mean.

Drake also makes sure to take the “better man” approach by telling some women, although they had their chance to have him, they turned him down and now look at him! But he has no hard feelings.

So who are these women? Peep the page #’s below to find out.

