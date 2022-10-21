Jim Jones & Hitmaka ft. Beam “Gunshot,” Future “Massaging Me” & More | Daily Visuals 10.21.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

All these years later and hype man turned rap star, Jim Jones continues to be the most active member out of Dip Set. We must say we did not see that coming.

After dropping off a ton of work with Harry Fraud, Jones now links up with producer Hitmaka for the Beam assisted visuals to “Gunshot” where the men head to Little Haiti in Miami to turn up with the locals, blaze some zaza, and do some laundry while they’re at it. Gotta keep it fresh and clean regardless of where you at, na’mean?

Future meanwhile, seems ready to get toxic with the next woman and in his clip to “Massaging Me” kicks it with a gang of women who may or may not have left this video shoot as his next baby mama.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz, Roddy Ricch, and more.

JIM JONES & HITMAKA FT. BEAM – “GUNSHOT”

FUTURE – “MASSAGING ME”

HIT-BOY FT. CURREN$Y – “TONY FONTANA”

MILLYZ – “ROLE MODEL”

RODDY RICCH – “ASTON MARTIN TRUCK”

BIG MOOCHE GRAPE – “GET MONEY CATCH BODIES”

SHY GLIZZY – “MMY FREESTYLE”

AB-SOUL – “DO BETTER”