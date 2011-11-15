Dr. Dre Taking A Break From Music [Video]

Dr. Dre Says After 27 Years Of Working On Music He’s Taking A Break

Dr. Dre has been cranking out hits and molding careers for 27 years and at the opening of the Beats By Dre store in SoHo, he told The Fader that he would be taking a break.

“These are the next two artists I’m working on, Slim Da Mobster and Kendrick Lamar. I think that’s when I’m gonna just wrap it up for a minute because I’ve been working on music for 27 years now and the longest I’ve ever been out of the studio in 27 years has been two weeks.”

Dre says he’s shocked how well his headphone line is doing and now he wants to be second only to Apple and break into the microphone business.

“I’m never gonna stop music, it’s like air to me,” says The Doctor. But with no mention of Detox, where does that leave the mythical album?

Full interview below.