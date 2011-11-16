Mac Miller Makes History With Debut Album

Miller’s Debuts No. 1 On Billboard

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller became the first indie artist in 16 years to reach the No. 1 spot on Billboard after his debut LP Blue Side Park moved 148,915 units in its first week on shelves.

Mac Milly, who is on the indie powerhouse Rostrum Records, became the first indie act since The Dogg Pound to top the charts in first week sales.

The DP’s 1995 album Dogg Food moved over 275,000 copies in the first seven days of its release.

In other sales, Wale’s Ambition fell 13 spots moving from No. 2 to No. 15 after selling 37,815 albums in its second week.

Lil Wayne’s The Carter IV sold 24,606 and currently sits at the No. 22 spot.

Jay-Z and Kanye West sit at the No. 27 position after they moved another 18,257 copies of their joint LP, Watch The Throne.

J. Cole pushed another 16,564 copies of his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, off the shelves falling to the No. 30 spot.