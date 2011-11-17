50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather Cover XXL Magazine [Photos]

50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather XXL Cover

XXL’s December/January issue is celebrating 5 Faces of 50 Cent, leading up to the release of 50 Cent’s fifth album coming in January.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather also posed alongside 50 Cent for one of the covers.

An excerpt from the feature is posted below, also hit the next pages to view all over 50’s XXL covers.

In the cover story, 50 analyzes the current music climate: “I don’t see what I fell in love with,” he says. “So now I gotta make music that reflects what N.W.A made. I have to make music that has the moments that Nas had. I have to make music that has what Biggie offered.” He also discusses his currently untitled fifth solo album: “For me, I’m still up against what I’ve done,” he says. “So in order to top it, I know it’s a difficult task. You know, I see the bloggers.” “My audience hasn’t grown with me. They keep saying, “Aw, man, I want the old 50!” ’Cause those people, it would take them on a safari. I was bringing them close enough to the animals, without being able to get hurt. I was taking them into my neighborhood, where you can very well get your A$$ killed.”

