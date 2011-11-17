CLOSE
Common’s Album Listening Session In Atlanta [Photos/Video]

Common Album Listening Session

Common held an album listening event in Atlanta last night for his upcoming The Dreamer, The Believer LP.

Young Jeezy, Ne-Yo, Keri Hilson, Warner Bros. EVP Joie Manda, Def Jam’s Bu Thiam, and reality TV personality Towanda Braxton all came out to the private listening session at SoSoDef Studio’s.

Photos and video from last night’s event, courtesy Exclusive Access, are posted on the next pages.

