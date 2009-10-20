Wyclef Jean Puts the Nail in the Coffin for Fugees Reunion

“I don’t Suge Knight nobody. So if you feel like you can do it, you have to go ahead and do it.”

Back in the day, three artists known as Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras came together to form a unit known as the Fugees. Although their debut album may have been barely noticed at first glance, their second effort, The Score, established the trio as a wrecking crew in the music industry.

Released in 1996, it only took a year later before the band broke up and although Hill and Jean led successful solo careers, fans have been begging for a comeback. Several attempts were made to revamp the group, but something was missing that wasn’t familiar to the Fugees of yesterday.

Conducting a radio interview with Angela Yee, Wyclef broke down the overall issue that resides within the former group and how trust is the only necessary that can bring everything back together between the three.

“The Fugees getting back together, the magic of it would have been the trust factor. They gotta be willing to put their career in my hands and I’ve got them. Which means like if I’m like do this in the studio you used to do it before, so why you don’t wanna do it now?”

As the singer/rapper Lauryn Hill began to undergo an odd transformation, all fingers started to point to her as to why the group was going through issues. In 2007, Pras stated that the group was finished and he was only willing to work with Hill once she figured out her personal problems.

Wyclef seemed to echo the feeling that Pras had hinting to the fact that she may have looked at herself as being above the group instead of acknowledging the fact that every component is a significant contribution.

“Lauren is talented to the T, but I was the one that would stay on that equipment and figure it out.”

Whatever the past was, Jean added that there has still been none other than Ms. Hill as it relates to other women that he has worked with in the studio. With the ability to check his ego at the door, the producer leaves his former group member as a phenomenon in herself.

“Til today I’ve worked with a whole lot of women in the studio…her talent surpasses talent. She’s the best rapper, she’s the best singer. It’s all equal. It’s not like she’s gonna sing a song and when she rhymes she’s gonna slack on it.”

Whether the group pulls back together or remains disbanded, fans should hold on to their legend at the least. To have people still talking after ONE explosive album is a grand statement.