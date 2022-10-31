Apple Music Pulls All Kanye West Tracks From Curated Playlists

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, will have to suffer more professional ramifications due to his reckless behavior. Apple Music has pulled all his tracks from their curated playlists.

As spotted on Digital Music News, the Chicago, Illinois native has lost some placements on one of the world’s most popular destinations for music consumption. On Friday, Oct. 28 Rolling Stone Magazine exclusively reported that the streaming platform has dropped “Kanye West Essentials” and “Kanye West Video Essentials.” The playlists captured the rapper’s most career defining solo works and memorable guest features; both in audio and video formats. While his discography remains available, industry insiders estimate this will cut into his earnings potential on the app as these mixes are very popular across all genres.

Spotify on the other hand, has not pulled his music in any way but made it clear they do not agree with his “awful comments.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek detailed their viewpoint on West in a statement to Reuters. “It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy, it’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.” Representatives at Apple Music have yet to comment on the move.

This is just yet another instance where a brand has either cut direct ties with Ye or has taken a stance against his irresponsible and culturally insensitive statements. Since his infamous rants, both adidas and Balenciaga have severed all business ties with Ye. As a result, financial experts say he has lost his status as a billionaire. We smell an apology tour coming soon.

Photo: Ben Hider