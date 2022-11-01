HHW Gaming: LeBron & Bronny James Have A “LeBreakthrough” In Hilarious ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ Gameplay Trailer

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

It’s almost time for Ragnarok. PlayStation is gearing up to release arguably the biggest video game of the year, God of War: Ragnarok, and has enlisted some big names to help get gamers hyped about the video game.

Despite leaks, the hype for God of War: Ragnarok is still high as fans o the iconic PlayStation video game franchise are ready to continue Kratos and Atreus’ adventure that began in 2018’s damn-near perfect God of War.

To celebrate the game’s upcoming release, PlayStation dropped a new gameplay trailer, “All Parents Can Relate,” starring comedian Ben Stiller and his son, LeBron and Bronny James, and John Travolta and his daughter.

Ben Stiller is the star of the trailer/commercial. The actor/comedian is in full Kratos cosplay, telling Travolta and James, “The God of War dynamic plays out in every parent-child relationship. When that clicked for me, I picked up my Leviathan Axe, and felt truly close to my son for the very first time.”

Stiller and Travolta hilariously connect on laying in bed wide awake at night thinking about Kratos leading to Travolta’s daughter accusing him of “being too thirsty.”

Kratos, oops, we mean Ben Stiller, even helps LeBron James have a “LeBreakthrough” with his future NBA hooper, Bronny.

The trailer is a callback to the classic celebrity-filled ads to plug upcoming huge games. Based on initial previews, God of War: Ragnarok will pick right up where 2018’s God of War left off and is already receiving praise from critics currently reviewing the game.

God of War: Ragnarok arrives on PS5 and PS4 consoles on November 9.

You can watch the hilarious trailer featuring the celeb dads and their kids below.

Photo: PlayStation / God of War: Ragnarok