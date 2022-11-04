Actor Tyler James Williams Drops Bars On ‘Sway In The Morning’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone might’ve hated Chris but you might appreciate these bars from the actor who played a young Chris Rock, Tyler James Williams.

Recently the star of Everyone Hates Chris, Tyler James Williams, showed up for an interview on Sway In The Morning to talk about his latest show, Abbot Elementary and after talking about the show, Williams shocked the internet when he dropped some bars. After Sway revealed that Williams used to actually write and spit “bars,” Williams was asked if he still dabbles in the art of emceeing.

“Oh, I always have something. I always got a little something. I wouldn’t show up if I didn’t,” Williams bluntly stated.

That was all they needed before they cut on GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” instrumental (at Williams’ request), and the man went off! Spitting bars like “I have n*ggas sippin’ on cold brew / f*ck out my way when I walk through / talkin’ that sh*t you will never be rich, I didn’t f*ck wit ya chick I won’t hold you / I am that n*gga she f*cks wit / I’m also that n*gga she talk to…”

Not bad, young man. Using a fast flow to keep up with the Hitkidd produced track, Williams showed up and showed out on Sway’s show and we ain’t hating one bit. Matter of fact, we lowkey wanna hear more bars to see what this man is capable of.

Check out Tyler James Williams spit his bars at around the 16:00 minute mark and let us know if you think the man could moonlight as a rap artist or if he should just stick to his day job in the comments section below.