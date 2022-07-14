Quinta Brunson Makes History With 3 Comedy Emmy Noms for ‘Abbott Elementary’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In its first season, Abbott Elementary was extremely well-received by critics and fans alike who praised the show for its wholesome and hilarious portrayal of a group of public school teachers in Philadelphia. Now the show (and its cast) are getting praise from the Television Academy with seven Emmy nominations. Including three for the show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, who is the first Black woman to be nominated for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series (for the “Pilot”).

At 32, Brunson is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category, per Variety.

If she wins in the acting and writing categories, Brunson will join legendary actress Isabel Sanford who won in 1981 for her iconic portrayal as Louise on “The Jeffersons” and Lena Waithe who won as a co-writer for the Thanksgiving episode of Netflix’s “Master of None,” in 2017.

The year 2020 marked the first time that two Black women were nominated for both comedy series (as producers) and lead actress in a comedy — Issa Rae for HBO’s Insecure and Tracee Ellis Ross for ABC’s Black-ish.

Issa Rae is also nominated for her lead actress role on Insecure which ended late last year after five seasons.

Some other standout Emmy nominations include Donald Glover for Lead Actor on Atlanta, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James both for Abbott Elementary, Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary, Natasha Rothwell for Supporting Actress on The White Lotus, Sanaa Lathan for Guest Actress in a Drama Series on Succession, and Jerrod Carmichael for his hosting turn on Saturday Night Live, and Sam Richardson on Ted Lasso. The HBO variety sketch series, A Black Lady Sketch Show has also earned a third Emmy nomination.