Ye Says He Was ‘Misdiagnosed And Nearly Drugged’ In Tweet

Ye aka Kanye West is back on Twitter after being banned over his antisemitic tweets, and now he’s using the platform to make claims that he was “mentally misdiagnosed” by doctors so that he could be controlled.

“What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences,” Ye tweeted Thursday. “So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well-behaved celebrity.”

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of a text sent to him by his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish,” according to Page Six.

In the text, Pasternak did appear to threaten Ye with institutionalization and possibly a lobotomy.

From Page Six:

In the text message, Pasternak asked West to have a “loving, open conversation” with him based on “fact.” He also asked his former friend to refrain from “cuss words” or “crazy stuff.”

However, Pasternak’s next message changed its tune as he seemingly threatened to have West, 45, put back into a facility.

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

Pasternak was allegedly the person who called the police on West when the rapper was hospitalized for his “erratic” behavior back in 2016.

Kanye had also talked about a “Jewish doctor” who “misdiagnosed him” during a conversation with paparazzi. (The same conversation where he made that ridiculous non-apology for his comments on George Floyd.)

“If I was on medication right now, then one pill could’ve been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again,” Ye said. “But because it didn’t take the misdiagnosis, and I didn’t take the medication, I’m able to speak to you guys clear and transparent.”

It’s unclear if Ye was referring to Pasternak, or if his claims of misdiagnosis refer to when he was diagnosed as bipolar in 2016, but his recent tweet has drawn comparisons to Dave Chappelle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, when the comedian talked about industry people trying to convince him he was “insane” and pressure him into “taking psychedelic drugs.”

We need to be very clear on the fact that Ye’s alleged mental illness doesn’t explain or excuse his antisemitism or sunken place anti-Blackness. Still, if that screenshot in his tweet is legit, it’s very alarming and should certainly be considered criminal.

Two things can be true at once. Ye can be a MAGA-fied antisemitic Uncle Ruckus variant, and he can also be a victim of medical malpractice.