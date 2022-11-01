Kanye West Stans Launch Multiple GoFundMe Campaigns To Make Ye A Billionaire Again

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been drooped by several brands, including adidas, causing his net worth to plunge like his spirit has plunged deep into the sunken place, Ye stans have started multiple GoFundMe campaigns to make the Donda rapper a billionaire again.

From Page Six:

Supporters launched several pages — one succinctly being named “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again” with a fundraising goal of $1 billion — after West’s net worth took a serious hit last week when Adidas dropped him.

That specific fundraiser only raised $5 and has since been taken down, as have copycats that popped up in its place, AllHipHop reported.

First of all, MKWABA is a terrible acronym that will never roll off of the white nationalist tongue like MAGA does.

Secondly, this is the absolute height of rich celebrity worship. People should be embarrassed to even think up this kind of “make rich people richer” campaign. Just imagine folks whose net worth is approximately $362 and change before tax spending their money to re-create a billionaire.

Imagine all the good that could be done with those funds like feeding the hungry or housing the unhoused. Instead, folks are setting up GoFundMe accounts in order to restore a multi-millionaire’s billionaire status.

What kind of Brett Favre sh** is this?

Listen, y’all—Ye needs help, but he doesn’t need your help. He doesn’t need the financial assistance of people who will likely never be able to match him buck-for-buck even after he became less than a billionaire. Ye’s fanbase is beginning to look just as much like a cult as Donald Trump’s MAGA marauders are. Besides the fact that these people are spending their coins to enrich an already-rich man, they’re also essentially rewarding antisemitism and anti-Blackness.

This is just really pathetic.