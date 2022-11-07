Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested For Assaulting McDonalds’ Security Guards

Former NBA star, Ben Gordon has once again found himself in trouble with the law as he was recently taken into custody for putting hands on a security guard at Mickey D’s.
TMZ is reporting that the ex-Chicago Bulls shooting guard was arrested this past Friday night (Nov. 4) after he got into an altercation with two security guards at a McDonalds in Chicago. Police took 39-year-old Ben Gordon into custody around 3:30 a.m. for his transgressions.
Police say Gordon struck a 29-year-old male guard in the face and threw him to the ground … before shoving a second 21-year-old male guard to the ground as well.
Obviously Ben Gordon has anger issues and seems bound to become the next former sports star turned MMA fighter.
