Big Sean is making a cameo in a new video, this time for Adidas.

The Finally Famous emcee is the latest person to star in an ad for the company along with Dwight Howard, Eric Gordon and Jrue Holiday.

The celebs are teaming up to promote Adidas’ adiZero shoe, known for being some of the lightest shoes the brand’s ever made.

Check out Sean Don’s Adidas ad below.