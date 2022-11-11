Westside Gunn ft. Doeboy & DJ Drama “Flygod Jr.,” Rod Wave “Break My Heart” & More | Daily Visuals 11.11.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Having recently dropped his latest project 10, Westside Gunn is back on the block bubbling that work, and today comes through with a new video for one of 10’s standout cuts.

Linking up with Doeboy and DJ Drama for his NSFW visuals to “Flygod Jr.” Gunn and company head out for a boys night out and enjoy the erotic atmosphere of a strip club were full body birthday suits is the name of the game, and the women there are playing to win.

On the R&B tip, Rod Wave seems to be enjoying the fruits of his labor and in his clip to “Break My Heart,” spends time at his fly estate with his family while his wifey cleans up his jewelry old school style with the tooth paste and everything. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jeezy, Plies, and more.

WESTSIDE GUNN FT. DOEBOY & DJ DRAMA – “FLYGOD JR.”

ROD WAVE – “BREAK MY HEART”

JEEZY – “KING’S CROWN”

DDG FT. KEVIN GATES – “LOVE MYSELF”

G HERBO FT. KODAK BLACK – “ALL THAT”

FWC BIG KEY – “CLEAR THE AIR PT 2”

STEFFLON DON – “THE ONE”

PLIES – “FEED MY FAMILY”

Boldy James – “DISCO FEVER”