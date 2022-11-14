Fivio Foreign & Rvssian “1 On 3,” French Montana “Yes I Do” & More | Daily Visuals 11.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fivio Foreign had himself quite the 2022 with the release of his album, B.I.B.L.E. and all the features he popped up in. Now the Brooklyn rapper looks to close out the year on a high note with some new work and a new friend.

Linking up with Rvssian for the visuals to “1 On 3,” the Brooklyn Drill rapper gets things turnt up with a gang of masked up hotties who don’t mind looking gooned out as they twerk their assets and bounce to the beat before taking to streets of New York at night.

Keeping that NYC vibe going, French Montana continues to stay on his grizzly and in his clip for “Yes I Do” French Too rides through the nightlights of New York in a spiffy Benz while flossing some pretty unique pieces of ice that you won’t see everyday.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from KATO2X and Gucci Mane, Jackboy, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN & RVSSIAN – “1 ON 3”

FRENCH MONTANA – “YES I DO”

KATO2X & GUCCI MANE – “SPIN”

JACKBOY – “VOICES”

PESO PESO FT. SAUCE WALKA & KAP G – “CORA CHECK”

YUNG BLEU & KELLY ROWLAND – “FREAK FREAK”

BABYTRON – “SILLY ME”

THE MEXICAN OT & C4PLAY – “THE DEVIL’S TANGO”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “CERTIFIED DRIPPER 2”