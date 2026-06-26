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Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour 

If your name is Janice and you’ve been getting random people telling you to “STFU” ever since Drake dropped ICEMAN, you might be entitled to a little something from the 6 God himself.

Published on June 26, 2026
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Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard
Source: Drake Iceman Rollout / Drake/Instagram

If your name is Janice and you’ve been getting random people telling you to “STFU” ever since Drake dropped ICEMAN, you might be entitled to a little something from the 6 God himself.

On Thursday (June 25), Drake posted on his IG story that he may be sending something special for the specifically-named fans in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Houston.

“All my Janice’s in NY, LA, MIA, TO, HOU, look out for my invitation for Sunday,” he wrote.

Toronto was the first city to receive more information about the event. According to the invitation, the exclusive gathering will take place at Cactus Club on Sunday, June 28. There’s just one catch, you actually have to be named Janice. Guests will reportedly be required to show a valid ID at the door to prove it.

Details for the events in other cities have yet to be announced, though they’re expected to follow a similar format.

The apology parties are, or course, inspired by Drizzy’s standout ICEMAN record, “Janice STFU.” The track has become one of the album’s biggest huts, surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify while earning Drake his firt multi-week No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2018’s “In My Feelings.”

The song has also sparked plenty of conversation over who Drake may have been taking aim at.

DJ Akademiks believes the track contains shots at Jay-Z, pointing to the lyric, “You boys got big off my name, that’s big enough / We know how you OG’s rockin’ already, my n***a, the jig is up.” 

Other’s have speculated that the record is directed at Joe Budden. The podcaster addressed the theory during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“The internet has put one and four together and I’m Janice,” he said. “The record is ‘Shut the F*ck up Janice,’ and maybe I’m Janice, but he’s dissing, at least when I listen to it, I thought he was dissing everybody else in the world. I didn’t really hear a Joe Budden diss. I got to listen to it again now.”

Whether “Janice STFU” is aimed at one person or several, Drake has managed to turn his big record into a real-life fan experience.

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