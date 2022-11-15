Subscribe
The GAP And Dapper Dan Set To Release New Batch Of “DAP GAP” Hoodies

Just in time for the fall.

The GAP and Dapper Dan are doubling up on their memorable collaboration. A new set of DAP GAP hoodies are on the way.

As spotted on Hype Beast, your favorite fashion influencer’s favorite fashion influencer is partnering up with the San Francisco, California corporation just in time for the fall. This week, the national clothing retailer announced that another round of DAP GAP hoodies are releasing soon. As expected these pieces are perfectly themed for the fall and winter seasons.

The drop features four colorways including a red flannel, yellow checkered print, a twist on the classic tartan, and a camel color which resembles a herringbone pattern. This time though we also get a touch of uptown flavor with the word “HARLEM” written in a script font under “DAP.” The sweatshirts stick to The GAP’s signature silhouette with kangaroo sleeves, tapered sleeves, ribbed cuffs and drawstring closure for the hood.

In the United States, the hoodies will be launching first at the Harlem GAP store on 11/29 and then globally online at gap.com on 11/30 at 12pm EST. The hoodie will retail for $128.00.

Photo: The GAP

