Lebron James’ SpringHill Partners With Marathon Films For Nipsey Hussle Docuseries

Nipsey Hussle and his rise as a recognized rapper, entrepreneur, and community advocate is an inspirational tale deserving of the documentary treatment. Marathon Films, the production company founded by the late rapper, partnered with SpringHill media studio, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, to produce a docuseries focused on Neighborhood Nip.

Nipsey Hussle and the story of his life will be depicted across the still-untitled docuseries focusing on his upbringing in Crenshaw en route to his musical career which culminated in collaborations with some of Hip-Hop’s biggest and brightest stars.

SpringHill will fund the venture with Marathon Films guiding the storytelling aspect of the docuseries, which will afford the creative team an accurate and thorough portrayal of Nipsey Hussle.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” LeBron James shared in a statement. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nipsey’s older brother, added. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.'”

“SpringHill was created to put artists and athletes at the forefront of their stories in an authentic, compelling, and creative way,” Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company, concluded. “It’s an incredible responsibility to tell Nipsey Hussle’s story alongside his family and Marathon Films in a way that captures every facet of life from his childhood to his impact on community and culture. His legacy is so much more than music – he defined activism and what it means to never forget where you come from. It’s an honor for SpringHill to help tell this important story.”

The series will be directed by One9, who also serves as an executive producer. Other executive producers include the aforementioned James, Carter, and Marathon Films’ operators Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, Jamal Henderson, and Phillip Bryon. Skylar Andrews and Naomi Wright are listed as co-executive producers and Larrance “Rance” Dopson will serve as the music composer for the series.

—

Photo: Getty