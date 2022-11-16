Offset Says He Wishes He Could Hug Takeoff “One Last Time”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In the days following the shocking killing of Takeoff in Houston earlier this month, many wondered how former Migos member Offset would be reacting to the news of his cousin’s death.

Yesterday (Nov.15), Offset finally publicly broke his silence on the tragedy. Taking to Instagram to speak to the memory of his cousin, Offset wrote a heartfelt message to Takeoff and let everyone know that he’s going through the kind of “unbearable” pain that one would experience at such a trying time.

Explaining how heavy life is currently feeling at the moment, Offset wrote “I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you.”

Included with Offset’s post was a series of throwback pictures of the Migos kicking it in their heyday and enjoying life as they created it.

Takeoff was killed in the early hours of Nov.1 night in Houston after an argument he had nothing to do with got out of hand and someone let off shots. As of now no suspects have been arrested in connection with Takeoff’s murder though DJ Akademiks seemed to have blown the lid off the case a few weeks back during one of his livestreams in which he used social media to connect all kinds of dots.

Whether or not this leads to a Migos reunion in honor of Takeoff remains to be seen, but for now we should just respect their family and let them grieve in peace.