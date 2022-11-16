Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Top 2023 Grammy Nominees List

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammys announced their list of nominees for their upcoming awards, and Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have outpaced all other artists for nominations.

On Tuesday (November 15th), the Recording Academy announced the list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards which will be held next year. Out of all of the artists, R&B superstar Beyoncé dominated with nine nominations in all. Kendrick Lamar took second place with eight total nominations.

Beyoncé’s nominations are spread out with three of them in general-field categories. “Break My Soul”, the smash lead single from her blockbuster album Renaissance, was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year as the album itself is nominated for Album of the Year. The track “Virgo’s Groove” earned a nomination for best R&B performance, and the album was also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The only nomination she received that wasn’t for Renaissance was for “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack for Best Song Written For Visual Media. Her nine nominations place her career total at 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z for the most ever for a musician in the history of the awards.

Kendrick Lamar also scored nominations in the general-field categories with his recent hit album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers getting a nod for Album of The Year. The non-album single, “The Heart Part 5” was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance as well as for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers also got a nod for Best Rap Album of the Year, placing it in competition with Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, DJ Khaled’s God Did, I Never Liked You by Future, and Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles, California at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th, 2023. It will be aired live on CBS and be streamed online through Paramount Plus.