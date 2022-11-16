Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Former Empire star Bryshere Gray is in trouble with the law once again.

TMZ reports Bryshere Gray was taken into police custody once again. This time for allegedly violating probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault last year.

Per TMZ:

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ … cops in Maricopa, AZ, were called by a woman last week, claiming the two were seeing each other but telling the officer “his behavior was escalating, and she was concerned for her safety.”

The docs say the woman claimed Gray threw a box of food at her and pulled her hair … she also told cops about other instances where he’d shout at her. Officers say Gray had multiple run-ins with law enforcement … including a domestic-related disturbance call last month.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the struggling actor failed to inform his probation officer about his latest incidents hence why the cuffs were put back on him for probation violation.

A judge signed off on the warrant that led to Gray’s arrest, and he is still behind bars.

Bryshere Gray Fall From Grace Since Empire’s End

Bryshere Gray, who played the hot-headed Hakeem Lyon on the hit Fox show Empire fall from grace, immediately began once the show barreled toward its end.

Gray pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2021 after an intense standoff with a SWAT team at his home. He spent ten days in county jail and was placed on three years probation as part of his plea deal.

His Empire co-star Jussie Smollett, who plays his on-screen brother Jamal Lyon, also found himself in trouble with the law after he got caught lying about being the victim of a hate crime.

Smollett was sentenced to 5 months in prison for the act, he only spent six days in jail, but he claims that he could reflect on the moment, telling the Sway In The Morning clue it gave him “clarity.”

So sad to see how these two actors’ lives crashed after the show. Hopefully, they both can get their careers back on track.

—

Photo: Handout / Getty