‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago, Mugshot Pure Struggle

These Empire stars just can’t get right lately. Bryshere Gray, who plays the young hothead Hakeem Lyon is the latest actor from hit FOX show to be arrested.

Gray was pinched in Chicago for a traffic-related offense Police spokeswoman Karie James confirmed on Monday (June 17). She also revealed he was pulled over because the temporary license did not match the 2014 Rolls Royce he was driving at the time of the incident.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: ‘Empire' star Bryshere Gray arrested after Chicago traffic stop https://t.co/dC1wnY9k5J pic.twitter.com/8r3uBoCEUS — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 17, 2019

She [Karie James} says he was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge and ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to carry a driver’s license.

James says the 25-year-old Gray isn’t in custody, but it wasn’t immediately clear when he was released.

Chris Alexander, a publicist for 20th Century Fox Television, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Gray follows in the footsteps of his on-screen older brother Jamal Lyon who is played by Jussie Smollett. Smollett who was also arrested in Chicago earlier this year after police alleged he lied about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack back in January. The charges were later dropped, but Smollett’s hasn’t returned to the show since the alleged incident.

Empire is gearing up for its sixth and final season, series co-creator Lee Daniels confirmed that Jussie Smollett’s character will not be returning.

