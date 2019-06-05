Jussie Smollett Won’t Be Returning To ‘Empire’ Per Lee Daniels

Jussie Smollett has appeared to hit the end of the road for his time on the hit drama, Empire. After a report went out that the actor would possibly be returning to the series for its final season, Lee Daniels has shut down that plan via Twitter.

Deadline reports:

“Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire,” Daniels tweeted Tuesday afternoon following reports that the embattled actor’s character Jamal Lyon was being re-worked into scripts for the Fox series.

A well-placed source told Deadline today that Smollett’s ongoing legal issues are partly to blame for him remaining on the sidelines.

“There are still too many unknowns about what really occurred, why the charges were suddenly dropped and the effect it all has had on Empire for the network or the producers to feel Jussie can slip back into the show,” the individual said.

Thus far, Smollett has kept a low profile since the shocking news that all charges were dropped. However, the actor’s ordeal is ongoing as the city is suing him for extending city resources for the investigation into the alleged staged hate crime.

@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD — lee daniels (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019

Photo: Getty