Big Sean Says G.O.O.D Music Compilation Due “Top Of The Year”

Big Sean Talks G.O.O.D Music Compilation

Currently on his Finally Famous tour, Big Sean recently chopped it up with 57thAve.com to discuss his current tour run and G.O.O.D Music compilation album that is in the works.

“Compilation almost done and ready.” said Sean. “Y’all can get that at the top of the year around Spring time.”

The Detroit rapper says singles are on the way and also let the cat out of the bag on what track to look out for saying, “Me and Cudi and Kanye got this cold-A$$ one.”

Check out the entire clip below: