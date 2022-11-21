Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Welcome Their First Child

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Big Sean and his longtime partner singer Jhené Aiko have welcomed a son—their first child together.

Both of the stars shared photos of their welcome addition on Instagram. Aiko wrote, “11/08/22 Noah Hasani,” with stars and blue heart emoji added. The photos were shared more than two weeks after she gave birth.

Big Sean also shared several photos over the weekend, with a caption that read, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he wrote. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

Aiko also shared birthday wishes to her 14-year-old daughter Namiko over the weekend.

According to MadameNoire, the couple met in 2012 when introduced by producer No. I.D. at the time, they became friends because Aiko was in a relationship.

“When I met Sean, I had a boyfriend and he was showing interest in me, but I was like, I have a boyfriend. But we were friends, it was never, nothing disrespectful ever happened between me and Sean,” she told Billboard. “We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level, you know what I mean? And to the point where he was even at my brother’s funeral. We talk to each other on a friendship level throughout all of my relationship.”

Aiko and Sean started dating after she filed for divorce from music producer Dot Da Genius in 2016.

“It just came to a point where it was like, ‘I’m single, you’re single, we love each other,’” she said. “We actually already loved each other as people and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just, you know, be together.’ So it was different because of that friendship. That comes first, we’re friends before anything. We can bicker like a friendship.”

The couple broke up in 2019, but reconciled in 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

Congratulations to Big Sean, Jhené and their entire family.