Big Sean “Can’t Wait To Be a Dad” After Jhene Aiko’s Baby Bump Pic

After fans have been buzzing about R&B singer Jhene Aiko’s pregnancy reveal over the weekend, her partner Big Sean has been happy with the news expressing his own excitement over being a father.

According to a report that appeared last Saturday (July 3rd), the longtime couple is now expecting their first child together, with Aiko sporting a cute baby bump while wearing a skintight grey sundress as she and Big Sean were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. in a photo posted by TMZ.

Many fans were joyous upon reading the news, and the singer would confirm it by first sharing a heartwarming black-and-white childhood photo of herself via her Instagram account, smiling and holding onto her belly as an expectant mother would. In a post through her Twitter account, she said “thank you”, topping it off with happy emojis. A representative for the couple responded to press inquiries afterward by saying, “The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter.”

As for Sean, he expressed his happiness in an Instagram story later that day.

“Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You,” he wrote, adding in a separate entry: “Can’t wait to be a dad.”

This news is certainly welcome for the couple, who have been together since 2016, separating in 2019 before reuniting in 2020. The Detroit native alluded to the singer suffering a miscarriage in his track with the late Nipsey Hussle, “Deep Reverence” which was released in 2020.

Aiko has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko from a previous relationship with O’Ryan Browner, a singer who is the brother to former B2K member and R&B Omarion. The couple has also notably collaborated on TWENTY88, which many would point to as a sterling example of their compatibility as artists, and was released in 2016.

