Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage Over Nas Comment

Nas and Hit-Boy just released their joint album, King’s Disease III, gaining plenty of high remarks from fans and peers alike. However, 21 Savage drew the ire of Nas fans by questioning the Queensbridge veteran’s legacy and two prominent members of the Dipset defended his comment.

Nas was the subject of a recent Clubhouse chat when 21 Savage said, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

21 had to walk back the comments via Twitter, writing, “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me. Y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

Jim Jones and Juelz Santana sat down with the No Jumper podcast show and the topic came up. Jones essentially said that 21’s comment was taken out of context with Santana adding that the comment wasn’t “malicious.”

“It’s like you can’t even have no opinions out here nowadays,” Jones said about the comment. He added, “They’re so quick to misconstrue everything you say. Because I don’t believe that he was trying to say it in a,” when Santana chimed in to say, “He wasn’t saying it in a malicious way at all.”

The pair went on to say that for younger folks, relevant is equivalent to being lit and said that 21 should’ve been asked to clarify what he meant right then and there, but his comment made it to social media and it was off to the races from that point.

The conversation in question can be viewed below.

