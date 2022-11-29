Mooga Ma$e ft. Jim Jones, Shyst Vader & Shineboy Double “Pressure,” Peso Peso “Cali Vibes” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’d never thought we’d see the day when Jim Jones would collaborate with a Ma$e out here, but interestingly that day has actually come… kinda.

Linking up with Mooga Ma$e (not Murda Ma$e) for Mooga’s visuals to “Pressure,” Jim Jones, Shyst Vader, and Shineboy Double head down to the South to kick it with MM at Jonathan’s Sports Lounge & Grill to turn up with some thick women before heading to the studio to lay it down. We lowkey want a Mooga Ma$e and Murda Ma$e collaboration now.

Keeping the vibe in the South, Peso Peso seems to be feeling a little West Coast-ish and in his clip to “Cali Vibez” kicks it with his homies in a parking lot where he stunts with two whips donning some Mexican flags.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DDG, Tink, and more.

MOOGA MA$E FT. JIM JONES, SHYST VADER & SHINEBOY DOUBLE – “PRESSURE”

PESO PESO – “CALI VIBEZ”

DDG – “VEGAN”

TINK – “SWITCH”

TOOSII – “FROZEN BELOW ZERO”

KILLY – “TELLING TALES”

BIG YAVO ^ RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “FLIP PHONE”

BABYTRON – “AWFUL LOTTA YEAH”

JAY FIZZLE – “GRANNY HAPPY”