Mooga Ma$e ft. Jim Jones, Shyst Vader & Shineboy Double “Pressure,” Peso Peso “Cali Vibes” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.22

Mooga Ma$e rolls out the welcome mat for Jim Jones and company and Peso Peso kicks pimps two whips. Today's Daily Visuals.

We’d never thought we’d see the day when Jim Jones would collaborate with a Ma$e out here, but interestingly that day has actually come… kinda.

Linking up with Mooga Ma$e (not Murda Ma$e) for Mooga’s visuals to “Pressure,” Jim Jones, Shyst Vader, and Shineboy Double head down to the South to kick it with MM at Jonathan’s Sports Lounge & Grill to turn up with some thick women before heading to the studio to lay it down. We lowkey want a Mooga Ma$e and Murda Ma$e collaboration now.

Keeping the vibe in the South, Peso Peso seems to be feeling a little West Coast-ish and in his clip to “Cali Vibez” kicks it with his homies in a parking lot where he stunts with two whips donning some Mexican flags.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DDG, Tink, and more.

MOOGA MA$E FT. JIM JONES, SHYST VADER & SHINEBOY DOUBLE – “PRESSURE”

PESO PESO – “CALI VIBEZ”

DDG – “VEGAN”

TINK – “SWITCH”

TOOSII – “FROZEN BELOW ZERO”

KILLY – “TELLING TALES”

BIG YAVO ^ RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “FLIP PHONE”

BABYTRON – “AWFUL LOTTA YEAH”

JAY FIZZLE – “GRANNY HAPPY”

