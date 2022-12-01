Dave East “No Promo,” Pheelz ft. French Montana “Finesse Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 12.1.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Not too long ago Dave East dropped off a brand new project in Book of David, and though he’s been going hard promoting his latest mixtape today he comes through with new visuals for a cut that actually isn’t featured on the joint.

In his latest video for “No Promo,” Dave East takes it to his Harlem roots to kick it on the block to burn some trees before hitting up a restaurant with his peoples and tearing up some grub which was definitely the result of the post-smoke munchies.

Elsewhere, Pheelz seems to be living it up as well and in his clip to “Finesse Remix,” he and French Montana toast to life at an exotic eatery before hitting the dance floor and burning off those carbs and calories.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Afroman featuring Daddy V and Spice 1, DDG, and more.

DAVE EAST – “NO PROMO”

PHEELZ FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “FINESSE REMIX”

AFROMAN FT. DADDY V & SPICE 1 – “THE LIQUOR STORE”

DDG – “FORBES LIST”

GANG51E JUNE – “IN FASHION”

JAY CRITCH – “UP ALL NIGHT”

FINESSE2TYMES – “OVERDOSE”

YUNA – “CAN’T GET OVER YOU”