Snoop Dogg’s “Snoop DeVille” From 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P” Video Is Up For Sale

Wanna roll like 50 Cent at the height of his popularity without the drama and possible attempts on your life? Well, now’s your chance as the “Snoop DeVille” car from his “P.I.M.P” video is about to hit the auction block.

According to TMZ, the customized 1966 Cadillac lowrider is on the market as its current owner, Christian Bonilla (no relation to Bobby) has been fielding offers for the famous automobile but doesn’t have a set price in mind yet. How some random dude ended up with Snoop’s pimped-out ride in the first place is an interesting story in itself.

Christian tells us Snoop’s late roll dogg, Uncle Junebug, was especially fond of the car and loved taking it for a spin. Unfortunately, we’re told Snoop blew the engine, so it was just taking up space in his car lot.

Eventually, a friend of Christian’s made Snoop an offer and shipped the car to Christian. The car is mostly intact aside from the engine that was replaced and an audio upgrade … and we bet “Still D.R.E.” sounds amazing in the speakers!!!

While Christian hasn’t put a price tag on the car, anyone interested in making an offer can hit him up on his Instagram page and roll those dice.

You have to wonder what kind of offer would convince Bonilla to part with the classic car.

Check out the video featuring the Snoop DeVille vehicle below and let us know how much you’d put up to roll in it in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty