50 Cent Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ To Debut In November

A new series that will explore the epidemic of violence that has attached itself to Hip-Hop is set to hit the airwaves in November, with 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young as executive producers.

The new series, Hip-Hop Homicides, announced its premiere date on Wednesday (Sept. 28), in a press release. The series will air on WeTV, with Van Lathan as the host. 50 Cent will be an executive producer through his G-Unit Film and Television company, and Scott-Young will do the same through her Monami Productions along with Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang. Both companies will be working in tandem with Lionsgate Television, who will physically distribute the series.

The first episode will focus on the life and tragic death of Pop Smoke, who was gunned down in a “robbery gone wrong” with unresolved factors while staying at an upscale residence in Hollywood Hills, California in 2021. 50 Cent will be an active part of that episode by sitting down for an interview, discussing his connection with the Brooklyn rapper as his mentor.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-Hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle,” 50 Cent said in a statement regarding the series in January.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in Hip-Hop. With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers,” Scott-Young said when the series was first announced. Vanessa Satten and Anthony Wilson will also serve as executive producers.

Hip-Hop Homicides will air on Thursday, Nov. 3 on WeTV at 9 p.m. then air every Monday afterward. The episodes will also be available on the ALLBLK streaming service after their WeTV premiere. Future episodes will feature insight from other notable figures in Hip-Hop which include Juvenile, Vic Mensa, Mannie Fresh, and French Montana among others.