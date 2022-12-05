HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date & New Key Art Arrive Ahead of The Game Awards

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly anticipated follow-up to the Jedi: Fallen Order, has a new poster and release date ahead of The Game Awards.

We don’t need a Jedi mind trick to confirm that EA delivered the definitive single-player Star Wars experience as we followed one of the last few remaining Jedi, Cal Kestis, and his lovable droid companion, BD-1.

2019’s Fallen Order left us with a cliffhanger and yearning for more after Cal encountered the ultimate Sith Lord, Darth Vader, giving the still-green Jedi a taste of his powerful force skills.

Cal’s story will continue in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we will see even more than the teaser trailer that was first shared didn’t show at The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley confirmed.

Along with new key art for the game that shows a more battle-tested Cal who is no longer a padawan and is on the run from the Empire, the remaining Jedi Hunters, and of course, Darth Vader himself.

The official synopsis for the game reads:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal Kestis has remained one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with unique and interesting characters on his journey. In order to survive, Cal must evolve as a Jedi, learning new skills and growing his connection with the Force.

When Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Launch?

Sadly, the Steam Page for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stole the thunder from EA and Respawn by leaking the game’s March 15 release date and pre-order details.

Wario64, who doesn’t miss a damn thing, caught the early info leak, and it shows multiple skins for Cal and BD-1 and blasters. Yes, Cal will be using blasters. Yup, you read that right.

We can’t wait to see the new trailer at The Game Awards, Jedi: Survivor is already high on the list of must-play games of 2023.

Photo: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars Jedi: Survivor