HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023

Those first-party Xbox games you were patiently waiting to hit digital stores and shelves in 2023 will cost you a bit more.

According to a Eurogamer report, Xbox will join the likes of PlayStation and raise the price of its first-party games to $70. That means games like Arkane’s Red Fall, Bethesda’s Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be the first games with the new price tag.

This will also be more incentive for Xbox Series S|X owners to signup for Xbox Game Pass being those titles will be available on the popular video game subscription service on day one when those games launch.

“We’ve held on price increases until after the holidays so families can enjoy the gift of gaming,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. “Starting in 2023, our new, built-for next-gen, full-priced games, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, will launch at $69.99 on all platforms.”

“This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch,” the spokesperson continued.

Ubisoft, Take-Two and Sony are already selling new games at $70. PlayStation and it’s exceptional first-party games are regularly at $70 price point and for the most part gamers have no issues paying the price because they know they are getting a quality gaming experience.

Does This Mean Xbox Will Raise The Price of Its Series S|X Consoles?

The news of the price hike on first-party titles shouldn’t come as a surprise. Phil Spencer hinted at price hikes for “certain things” were inevitable, but he did promise they were not coming during this upcoming holiday shopping season.

As far the hardware, Spencer said Xbox would not raise the price of the Xbox Series S|X consoles unlike Sony who did announce it’s PS5 consoles price would go up in certain regions.

Nintendo says it is not ruling out raising the price of its Switch consoles.

Photo: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite / Xbox