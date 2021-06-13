HHW Gaming: ‘Halo Infinite,’ ‘Red Fall,’ ‘Battlefield 2042’ & Other Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase Announcements

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Day 2 for E3 2021’s virtual conference is underway after Ubisoft’s #UbiForward presentation, Xbox, and its recent studio acquisition, Bethesda, teamed up for easily one of the best presentations.

Sunday (Jun.13), Xbox made a powerful case that even though the Xbox Series X is not the hottest console out, Xbox Game Pass definitely a GREAT DAMN INVESTMENT. Xbox kept the focus on the one thing we all care about THE GAMES by showing off 30 titles coming soon, a good number of them launching day one Xbox Game Pass.

To kick things off, we got our first look at Bethesda’s Xbox exclusive Starfield with a new trailer that also revealed its Nov 11, 2022 launch date. Unfortunately, the game’s trailer reveal didn’t hit like Xbox hoped it would because it “leaked.” For whatever reason, The Washington Post shared the trailer ahead of Xbox’s virtual press conference.

We also got a new look at the Halo Infinite with a new story trailer and its very in-depth multiplayer, free-to-play when the game finally launches this holiday season. Originally, Halo Infinite was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S|X. Unfortunately, development was beseeched with some issues. We can’t forget the internet clowned the game’s graphics following its big reveal leading developers to go back to the drawing board and admitting they dropped the ball.

BattleField 2042 also used Xbox’s stage to show off some gameplay, and we must admit, Call of Duty will definitely have some competition when this game drops. The trailer showcased some epic battles on a massive scale, and the impressive destruction that the franchise is best known for will only look better thanks to the technology the Xbox Series X possesses.

Another announcement we didn’t see coming that took our breath away was the announcement of the Red Fall from Arkane Austin. The game is a shooter and features 4 insanely cool characters facing off against vampires using magical powers and some badass weaponry. Redfall is an Xbox/PC exclusive and will launch in 2022, and will more than likely be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Other announcements made include the absolutely stunning Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Outer Worlds 2, Hades, Fallout 76: Steel Reign, and much more. You can check out the trailers and gameplay footage in the gallery below and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more E3 2021 coverage.

—

Photo: Xbox / Bethesda