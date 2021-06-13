HHW Gaming: ‘Halo Infinite,’ ‘Red Fall,’ ‘Battlefield 2042’ & Other Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase Announcements

Day 2 for E3 2021’s virtual conference is underway after Ubisoft’s #UbiForward presentation, Xbox, and its recent studio acquisition, Bethesda, teamed up for easily one of the best presentations.
Sunday (Jun.13), Xbox made a powerful case that even though the Xbox Series X is not the hottest console out, Xbox Game Pass definitely a GREAT DAMN INVESTMENT. Xbox kept the focus on the one thing we all care about THE GAMES by showing off 30 titles coming soon, a good number of them launching day one Xbox Game Pass.
To kick things off, we got our first look at Bethesda’s Xbox exclusive Starfield with a new trailer that also revealed its Nov 11, 2022 launch date. Unfortunately, the game’s trailer reveal didn’t hit like Xbox hoped it would because it “leaked.” For whatever reason, The Washington Post shared the trailer ahead of Xbox’s virtual press conference.
We also got a new look at the Halo Infinite with a new story trailer and its very in-depth multiplayer, free-to-play when the game finally launches this holiday season. Originally, Halo Infinite was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S|X. Unfortunately, development was beseeched with some issues. We can’t forget the internet clowned the game’s graphics following its big reveal leading developers to go back to the drawing board and admitting they dropped the ball.
BattleField 2042 also used Xbox’s stage to show off some gameplay, and we must admit, Call of Duty will definitely have some competition when this game drops. The trailer showcased some epic battles on a massive scale, and the impressive destruction that the franchise is best known for will only look better thanks to the technology the Xbox Series X possesses.
Another announcement we didn’t see coming that took our breath away was the announcement of the Red Fall from Arkane Austin. The game is a shooter and features 4 insanely cool characters facing off against vampires using magical powers and some badass weaponry. Redfall is an Xbox/PC exclusive and will launch in 2022, and will more than likely be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Other announcements made include the absolutely stunning Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Outer Worlds 2, Hades, Fallout 76: Steel Reign, and much more. You can check out the trailers and gameplay footage in the gallery below and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more E3 2021 coverage.
Photo: Xbox / Bethesda
1. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl — Gameplay Trailer
From epic cutscenes and underground labs to open-world fields, here is the first look at the gameplay of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.
The game is next-gen only (PC, Xbox Series X|S) and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass (both console and PC).
2. Back 4 Blood – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021 – Official PvP Announce Trailer
New PVP mode for #Back4Blood tells us one thing – things are about to get messy. Coming Slay, October 12!
3. Contraband – Official Announce Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021
4. Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – Announcement Trailer
Split across five incredible Tall Tales packed with secrets and side-quests, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life sees Captain Jack Sparrow sailing in from beyond the horizon to sweep players into an epic new adventure!
Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise.
This lovingly crafted story will be available to play alone or with a crew, and will be a free update for all players with the arrival of Sea of Thieves: Season Three on June 22.
5. Twelve Minutes – Official Date Announce Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021
Twelve Minutes is coming Xbox console & day one to Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud on August 19, 2021. An interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.
6. Far Cry 6: Xbox Gameplay Overview Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]
Watch new #FarCry6 gameplay from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Takedown settlements with the help of an angry alligator Fang for Hire, resolver weapons, and customizable backpacks. Bring freedom back to Yara with co-op matchmaking.
7. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Series X|S Gameplay Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021
Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X|S July 27, 2021. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass. Players will experience the same level of depth and complexity that fans of the critically acclaimed flight simulator have come to love on PC.
The Microsoft Flight Simulator team also announced today a one-of-a-kind expansion in partnership with Paramount Studios to coincide with the exciting launch of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie.
More details on the experience will be revealed as the November 19 premiere of the movie and release of the expansion draw closer.
8. Forza Horizon 5 Official Gameplay Demo – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021
Forza Horizon 5 is available on November 9. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.
9. Atomic Heart – Official Announce Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021
Atomic Heart is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud.
Atomic Heart takes place in the Soviet Union in an alternative reality sometime in 1955, where technology like the internet, holograms, and robots have already been invented. The main protagonist is a special agent called P-3, who is sent by the government to investigate a manufacturing facility that has fallen silent.
10. Fallout 76: Steel Reign Reveal Trailer
11. Hades Coming to Xbox Game Pass – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021 – Official Announce Trailer
Battle out of hell in Hades, recipient of more than 50 Game of the Year awards, coming to Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud on August 13, 2021, and also available for pre-order now.
In this rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion and Transistor, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.