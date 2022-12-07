Anthony Hamilton ft. Rick Ross “Real Love,” Stalley “Dilla Rap” & More | Daily Visuals 12.7.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard the soothing vocals of Anthony Hamilton but today the Crooner from North Carolina returns with vocals from one of the biggest Bawse’s from the South to help him get back in the groove of things.

For his Rick Ross assisted visuals to “Real Love,” Anthony Hamilton takes on the role of a small town barber who gives young kids haircuts before hitting the road and making his way to a date where he attempts to woo a pretty young lady off her feet. Maybe working as a barber really is a great way to meet single mothers. Just sayin.’

Back in The Land, Stalley still dropping those true to life bars and in his clip to “Dilla Rap” politics with his crew before rolling through the streets of his hood to show everyone what success looks like if you put your mind to it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

ANTHONY HAMILTON FT. RICK ROSS – “REAL LOVE”

STALLEY – “DILLA BAP”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “ROCKET MAN”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “STUFFED”

SHY GLIZZY – “WHITE GIRL”

FREDO BANG – “DOUBLE DUTCH”

FOOLIO – “HEAVY MOTION”

LIL MOSEY – “ROCKET”

KILLY – “Y?”