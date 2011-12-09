Jay-Z Sets A $2,500 Ticket Price For Carnegie Hall Show

In an effort to draw the Financial Crowd to his show, Hov has set the price tag very high. The show will benefit the Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund and the United Way of New York City.

“I want to do my part to make sure everyone has an opportunity,” Jay-Z said in an interview today. “It’s really a shame when someone has drive and really wants to further their education, and they’re unable to because of their financial situation.”

The ticket prices ranging from $500 – $2,500 is meant to draw the more wealthy figures and executives. The general public tickets will be sold at a much cheaper price on January 30th.

“This is about connecting people to help other people,” – Jay-Z

This performance will mark the first time that the Hall has hosted an entire show featuring a Hip Hop Artist.