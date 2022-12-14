Young Thug Hit With 4 New Charges Ahead Of YSL Trial

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Young Thug and several of his Young Stoner Life cohorts are currently awaiting trial in the massive RICO case built against the musical artist and alleged gang member. The Atlanta rapper was hit with four additional charges in connection to an incident that took place on a local highway in 2021.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Young Thung, real name Jeffrey Williams, was hit with four counts as he remains jailed as head of the RICO trial in January. The charges are street racing, reckless driving, and speeding, and the outlet noted that they were all listed as misdemeanors.

According to the report, authorities pinned an incident on I-85 in the Atlanta Metro region where Young Thug was reportedly driving 120 miles per house and not wearing a seatbelt to boot. Since it is a separate matter from the RICO case, it has no impact on the impending trial.

Young Thug will stand trial next month after a grand jury selection takes place on Jan. 5, 2023.

In related news, a man named as a co-founder of the Young Stoner Life collective negotiated a plea deal and is scheduled to testify in the matter according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Walter Murphy, also known as DK, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday (Dec. 13) on one count of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corruption organizations (RICO) act. Court documents stated Murphy was given a 10-year sentence with one year off for time served and nine years of probation. Going forward, Murphy will provide testimony in any upcoming trial as needed.

Murphy is one of the more than two dozen defendants in the YSL RICO case.

Thug and Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, are said to be the alleged leaders of the YSL outfit according to prosecutors. The legal team for the rappers contends that YSL is nothing more than a recording label, not an organized street gang.

