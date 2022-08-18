DA In Young Thug YSL Case Says Witness Threatened By Gang Supporters

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

New developments have come forth regarding Young Thug and the RICO case against his YSL outfit. According to a new report, the DA in the case says that gang supporters reportedly threatened a witness in the ongoing matter.

As reported by local outlet WSB-TV, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis states that her office discovered a document along with a portion of a prosecution witness statement posted to social media. As the outlet states, the leak of the document and statement has put that witness reportedly in harm’s way by supporters of the gang lifestyle.

With Willis bringing the full brunt of her office down on the YSL collective, the lawyer for Young Thug, the supposed leader of the alleged gang, shared a statement about the leak and its untimely appearance in a delicate time ahead of a full trial to come next year.

“Whomever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor. It is totally inappropriate to try this case in social media. This case will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court,” Brian Steel said.

“Mr. Williams has committed no crime whatsoever. I look forward to the commencement of the jury trial,” Steel added.

Back in July, a New York Times report stated that witnesses were allegedly threatened by affiliates of YSL to the point the court ordered the defense teams for the defendants to withhold contact information from their clients.

—

Photo: Getty