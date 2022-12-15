Birdman & Juvenile “Ali,” Kodak Black ft. NFL Tuewop “Ammunition” & More | Daily Visuals 12.15.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It feels like just like yesteryear Birdman and Juvenile were engulfed in a personal beef over all kinds of stuff, but now that the two men are on better terms it was only a matter of time before they linked up on the music tip and that time has come.

Once again riding side-by-side in the visuals to “Ali,” Birdman and Juve take the scene back to where it all began, New Orleans, to turn up with their respective crews and the locals that supported them since day one. It isn’t exactly a Hot Boys reunion, but it’s something.

Further to the South, Kodak Black has some fun for his new video and in the NFL Tuewop assisted “Ammunition,” KB takes on the role of a school teacher and puts his students on the dice game and other extracurricular activities used to pass time out on the block.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, Ransom and more.

BIRDMAN & JUVENILE – “ALI”

KODAK BLACK FT. NFL TUEWOP – “AMMUNITION”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “BIGGER PROBLEMS”

RANSOM – “CHAOTIC CEREMONY”

COCO JONES – “SILVER BELLS”

DDG – “MAYBACH CURTAINS”

THE ALCHEMIST FT. MEYHEM LAUREN & BOLDY JAMES – “BIG SYKE”

$TUPID YOUNG – “TELL ME WHAT’S LOVE”

SANCHO SAUCY – “UHHH HUHNN”