Rihanna Shares First Video And Photos Of Her Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

Fans got their first glimpse of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s adorable baby boy this weekend when the singer shared a video of the infant to TikTok.

The photos were also shared on the blog site, Hollywood Unlocked. The site’s founder, Jason Lee claimed on Twitter that he was contacted by Rihanna to share the photos on his blog.

The Fenty Beauty billionaire and the A$AP Mob co-founder announced that they were expecting a baby together in January. Their baby boy was born in May. The photos are the first of the baby boy whose name has not yet been shared with the world.

As we reported back in November, the singer told The Washington Post that she and Rocky haven’t shared the baby’s name yet for a pretty simple reason. “We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she said. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

In the same Washington Post article, the singer talks about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show saying that the decision to perform was “now or never.” She added that after previously declining to perform on the stage out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick that this year the timing and circumstances worked out. “It was a challenge that I welcomed. It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done.”

Rihanna also recently dropped new music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but warns that the Super Bowl performance doesn’t guarantee that an album is on the way, saying, “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?”

No details have been shared yet about her long-awaited Super Bowl performance, but Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, Feb. 12.