Young Dolph “Smoke My Weed,” Peewee Longway “My Type” & More | Daily Visuals 12.19.22

This past Friday (December 16), the estate of Young Dolph released his first posthumous album in Paper Route Frank and though the man isn’t here to promote his latest album his family is using CGI to create visualizers to keep his legacy going.

The latest visualizer comes for the album cut “Smoke My Weed” in which a CGI version of Young Dolph sits on a leather chair like a boss as his music plays and we get a 360 view of how even a CGI Dolph flosses some heavy ice. Rest In Power, G.

Elsewhere Peewee Longway seems content chilling at home and in his clip to “My Type” kicks it in a small bedroom with a thick young lady who’d give any man a reason not to leave the crib.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from J.I., Russell!, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH – “SMOKE MY WEED”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “MY TYPE”

J.I. – “BLACK ROSES”

RUSSELL! – “R U UP?”

LITTLE SIMZ – “NO THANK YOU”

MORRAY – “DA RANT”

DDG – “VEGAN”

LUH TYLER – “BACK FLIPPIN”