YouTube Boots Pornhub From Its Service Due To Policy Violations

YouTube removed the channel for the adult video platform Pornhub from its services, citing a number of community guidelines violations. Before its removal, Pornhub had nearly 1 million subscribers to its YouTube channel.

As reported by Variety, YouTube offered a statement to the outlet explaining why its side made the decision to remove Pornhub from its platform.

From Variety:

“Upon review, we terminated the channel Pornhub Official following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said in a statement to Variety. “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated.”

The outlet went on to explain that the adult video company continued to showcase external links that displayed content not allowed in any form on YouTube.

MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, fired back with a written statement to Variety claiming they did not violate YouTube’s guidelines.

“Pornhub maintains the absolute best trust and safety measures on the internet and takes special care to ensure it does not violate any of YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” read a portion of MindGeek’s statement. “Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of discrimination against those in the adult industry, a trend seen across social media and all other facets of life, especially as groups disingenuously conflate consensual adult content with exploitation.”

Pornhub also had its channel on Instagram removed for similar violations of the platform’s policies, a move that MindGeek also found to be extreme and discriminatory against the sex worker industry.

