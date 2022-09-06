Instagram Removes Pornhub From Its Platform

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pornhub, one of the most popular adult entertainment websites out today, has a strong presence on social media as well but last a significant hub of promotion earlier this month. The website’s Instagram account was removed for reasons yet announced but signs point to the efforts of an anti-sex trafficking campaign.

Pornhub was vastly popular on Instagram, and the account there boasted just over 13 million followers and over 6,000 posts. While some of the imagery was sexually suggestive, it stopped short of showing full-on adult entertainment content.

According to The Verge, which also cited a breaking news report from Variety, it could be assumed that anti-sex trafficking campaigner Laila Mickelwait may be behind leading the effort to help get the account removed. Mickelwait shares anti-Pornhub messages via the #traffickinghub hashtag on social media and charges the site with sex trafficking and other heinous crimes.

Mickelwait issued a statement following the decision from Instagram and Meta, which can be viewed below.

The Verge said in its report that Mickelwait shared in a bio that she previously worked for Exodus Cry, a group that took aim at the sex industry and has been linked with similar conservative Christian and evangelical groups.

—

Photo: Getty