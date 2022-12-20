Meek Mill Leaves Twitter For Good Because Of “Too Many Bots And Weird People”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill announced that he plans to deactivate his Twitter account, and cited a need to find a new platform with “more good vibes.”

The “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper fired off his farewell on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 18), causing a number of fans to raise eyebrows at the move. In that last tweet, Meek explained his motivation to leave the platform. “Ima deactivate Twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” he wrote. “Whoever run my shit turn this off forever … ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.”

Shortly after the tweet was sent, the Philly native officially deactivated his account. He still has his YouTube account as well as his Instagram account to connect with the public. Currently, he has 23 million followers engaged with him on that social media platform.

Twitter has been in turmoil since tech billionaire Elon Musk acquired it for $44 billion in October. Meek Mill had notably made a public pitch to Musk to get a stake in the bid to buy the social media platform back in May. “Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you ‘big homie,’” he wrote on May 5. The South African-born founder of Tesla, who is usually quick to reply on Twitter, didn’t answer Meek’s request. Diddy was later revealed to be one of the investors who helped the acquisition go through.

Meek Mill has also been vocal about his displeasure with Twitter and with Instagram in the past. The MMG artist expressed his frustration in August, claiming that Instagram was “shadow banning” his account in addition to controlling the amount of exposure his posts were getting. “Been on these apps 10 years 7 days a week … you can tell they being controlled,” he wrote at the time. “I could post 10 phones with different account won’t see my post until the next day what is that? And it’s on all my homies pages too?”