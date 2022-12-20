Mutulu Shakur Free From Prison After 37 Years

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Mutulu Shakur, who served 37 years for his role in a Brinks truck robbery that left three dead, was freed from prison last weekend due to a terminal illness. Shakur is the stepfather of late rapper Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and was married to his mother, Afeni Shakur.

The Journal News wrote in a report that Mutulu Shakur, 72, was freed from a federal prison in Victorville, Calif. after receiving a terminal diagnosis of bone cancer. Under the conditions of his release, Shakur is not allowed to contact his sister, Assata Shakur, who has been living in exile in Cuba since 1984.

Adding to its reporting, The Journal News shared details of Shakur being denied parole in 2016 and most recently in April of this year. The parole was granted on Nov. 10.

The Oct. 20, 1981 incident in Nyack, N.Y. left two police officers, Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly “Chipper” Brown, dead, along with Brinks guard Peter Paige. Michael Paige, a New Jersey attorney and son of the guard, has been vocal in the past in wanting Shakur kept behind bars.

Under the conditions of his parole, Mutulu Shakur cannot contact his sister in Cuba, nor can he have contact with the families of the 1981 victims.

Photo: Getty